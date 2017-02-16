Olivia Jordon Claims Elementary Champ...

Olivia Jordon Claims Elementary Champion At 43rd Annual Lawrence County Spelling Bee

Tuesday Feb 7

Taking the title was Olivia Jordan, a fifth grader, from Springville Elementary. Placing second was Brendan Brown, a fifth grader, at Parkview Intermediate and taking third was Quentin Voigtschild, a fifth grader home schooled student.

Bedford, IN

