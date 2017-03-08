McAlister's To Open March 27, Open In...

McAlister's To Open March 27, Open Interviews Begin March 6th

Monday Feb 27

It'll be operated by SERVUS! developed by Bob and Lovella Ruckriegel of Jasper. SERVUS! also operates Long John Silver's, Denny's and Wendy's in Bedford.

