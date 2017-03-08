Bedford Recreation Foundation Join Forces With City As Organizers Of Limestone Capital Half Marathon
The Bedford Recreation Foundation will join forces with the City of Bedford as organizers of the 2017 Limestone Capital Half Marathon. In 2016, the city purchased the rights to the Limestone Capital Half Marathon from event founder Chris Galloway, a Bedford native now living in Indianapolis.
