State: Taskforce helped convict 8 of insurance fraud
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that its taskforce examines claims of people who appear to intentionally provide false or underreported information to claim benefits. State officials say local courts recently found eight people guilty of unemployment insurance fraud as a result of their work.
