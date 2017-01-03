Man Arrested After Forcing Woman To Perform Sexual Act While Choking Her
A Bedford man was arrested Wedneday after he allegedly used a belt to choke her while forcing her to preform a sexual act on him. According to Lawrence County Superior Court I probable cause affidavit, Thornton is accused of sexually, physically and emotionally abusing his girlfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
