Man Arrested After Forcing Woman To P...

Man Arrested After Forcing Woman To Perform Sexual Act While Choking Her

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

A Bedford man was arrested Wedneday after he allegedly used a belt to choke her while forcing her to preform a sexual act on him. According to Lawrence County Superior Court I probable cause affidavit, Thornton is accused of sexually, physically and emotionally abusing his girlfriend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal Shelley Dec 25 Rdnkwmn1982 1
Matthew morgan Dec 14 Pamelaash50 1
News Bedford Man Accused Of Molesting Female Relative (Mar '13) Dec 6 sim03 6
Cory Pipher Nov '16 Coltsfan 1
leroy kalb III Nov '16 fam 1
Tramus tra Ault trusted? Nov '16 ThatOneGuy 1
is anyone gay in harrodsburg (Jul '15) Oct '16 Jeep owner 3
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Bedford, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,005

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC