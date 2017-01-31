Indiana Senate panel considers adding...

Indiana Senate panel considers adding drone-related crimes

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

They say some operators could be invading people's privacy or capturing images with the unmanned aerial vehicles. Republican Sen. Eric Koch of Bedford has proposed a measure that would create four criminal offenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bobby Lee r Jan 26 Looking 1
Rene Sweazy Craig Jan 25 Thanks for the input 1
Lawrence County Jail - Mugshots (Jun '14) Jan 25 Doug 4
kristy skeen dope phine still does not know who... (Aug '14) Jan 7 Etown 14
Curious Jan 7 Etown 1
Crystal Shelley Dec '16 Rdnkwmn1982 1
Matthew morgan Dec '16 Pamelaash50 1
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Bedford, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,450 • Total comments across all topics: 278,436,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC