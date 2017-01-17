Bedford Woman Injured In Accident
A Bedford woman complained of face pain after a two-vehicle accident at L Street and 16th Street, Thursday night. According to a Bedford Police report, 18-year-old Molly Mitchell, of Springville was traveling south on L Street and was attempting to make a left turn onto 16th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
