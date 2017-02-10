Bedford Police Arrest Two After Stopp...

Bedford Police Arrest Two After Stopping Vehicle For Traveling Wrong Way On One-Way Street

Thursday Jan 26

Bedford police arrested two people Wednesday afternoon after stopping a vehicle for traveling the wrong way on a one-way street. Police stopped the vehicle at 16th and I streets in the parking lot of Chase Bank at 2:12 p.m. According to Bedford Police Chief Dennis Parsley, when police spoke to the occupants of the vehicle both had slurred speech.

