Bedford Man Sentenced To Prison For Beating Man With Wooden Post
A Bedford man was sentenced to 18 years in prisons after he admitted to taking a wooden post and fracturing another man's skull, robbed him of $80 and stole his meth. Tuesday morning Lawrence Superior Court I Judge Michael Robbins sentenced 25-year-old Jared Mathis to 18 years in prison with two years suspended to supervised probation.
