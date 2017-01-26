Bedford Man Sentenced To Prison For Beating Man With Wooden Post

A Bedford man was sentenced to 18 years in prisons after he admitted to taking a wooden post and fracturing another man's skull, robbed him of $80 and stole his meth. Tuesday morning Lawrence Superior Court I Judge Michael Robbins sentenced 25-year-old Jared Mathis to 18 years in prison with two years suspended to supervised probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.