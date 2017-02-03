Bedford Man Arrested After Threatenin...

Bedford Man Arrested After Threatening Woman With AR-15

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

A Bedford man was arrested after Lawrence County Police were called to a domestic dispute in the 160 block of Emily Lane Tuesday. A woman reported that 25-year-old Bradley Burton was preventing her from leaving the home with her 2-year-old child.

