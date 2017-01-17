Bedford Man Arrested After Police Fin...

Bedford Man Arrested After Police Find Syringe, Marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

A Bedford man was arrested early this morning after Bedford Police were called not once, but twice to Hamilton Courts. According to Bedford Police Chief Dennis Parsley, officers were alerted to a group of people causing a disturbance by being loud and revving their engines at Hamilton Court apartments at 10:54 p.m. Officers were called back to the apartment at 11:20 p.m. and stopped a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Harold Leatherman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kristy skeen dope phine still does not know who... (Aug '14) Jan 7 Etown 14
Curious Jan 7 Etown 1
Crystal Shelley Dec 25 Rdnkwmn1982 1
Matthew morgan Dec '16 Pamelaash50 1
News Bedford Man Accused Of Molesting Female Relative (Mar '13) Dec '16 sim03 6
Cory Pipher Nov '16 Coltsfan 1
leroy kalb III Nov '16 fam 1
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lawrence County was issued at January 19 at 9:39PM EST

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bedford, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC