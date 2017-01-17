Bedford Man Arrested After Police Find Syringe, Marijuana
A Bedford man was arrested early this morning after Bedford Police were called not once, but twice to Hamilton Courts. According to Bedford Police Chief Dennis Parsley, officers were alerted to a group of people causing a disturbance by being loud and revving their engines at Hamilton Court apartments at 10:54 p.m. Officers were called back to the apartment at 11:20 p.m. and stopped a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Harold Leatherman.
