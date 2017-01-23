Bedford Man Arrested After Found Passed Out At Apartment Complex
A Bedford man was arrested after a male walking his dog found him laying on the ground between the apartment buildings on Ted Jones Drive. According to Bedford Police Chief Dennis Parsley, when officers arrived at the apartment complex early this morning they found 41-year-old Raymond Stewart passed out on the ground.
