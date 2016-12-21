Woman Injured In Accident

A Bedford woman suffered hip and leg pain after she crashed her vehicle into a utility pole and mailbox, Tuesday morning. According to a Bedford Police report, 43-year-old April Edwards, of 1618 24th St., was traveling east on 25th Street from Washington Avenue when her 2002 Chevrolet Impala went off the south side of the road striking a utility pole and mailbox.

