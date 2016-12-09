Thomas Swank

Thomas Swank

Friday Dec 9

Survivors include his wife, Linda Swank; a daughter, Tonya Disque of Vallonia; his mother, Mary Jean Swank; siblings, Ken Swank of Gadsden, Alabama, Carla Case of Bedford and Don Swank of Oolitic; and two grandsons. Funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday at Woodlawn Life Celebration Centre in Seymour with Pastor Steve Green officiating.

