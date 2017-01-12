State representative receives committ...

State representative receives committee assignments

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Tribune

State District 65 Rep. Chris May, R-Bedford, recently was selected to serve on the House Committee on Local Government. "I will be relying on my background as a former county commissioner to bring a fresh perspective to issues facing local governments across Indiana," May said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kristy skeen dope phine still does not know who... (Aug '14) Jan 7 Etown 14
Curious Jan 7 Etown 1
Crystal Shelley Dec 25 Rdnkwmn1982 1
Matthew morgan Dec 14 Pamelaash50 1
News Bedford Man Accused Of Molesting Female Relative (Mar '13) Dec '16 sim03 6
Cory Pipher Nov '16 Coltsfan 1
leroy kalb III Nov '16 fam 1
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Bedford, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,712 • Total comments across all topics: 277,846,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC