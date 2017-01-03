State pharmacy board member pays $600 fine
A current board member of the Indiana Board of Pharmacy has paid a $600 fine after a state investigation found he violated the state's conflict of interest law. Steven Anderson, a pharmacist in Bedford, Indiana, is also listed as the Vice President as the Indiana Board of Pharmacy, a board licenses and regulates pharmacies, pharmacists, home medical equipment providers, as well as the state's prescription database.
