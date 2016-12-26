Southern Indiana county repeals new horse manure ordinance
A southern Indiana county with a significant Amish population has repealed a recently passed ordinance that would have fined people if their horses left manure on county roads. The Orange County Commissioners voted 2-1 last week to repeal the ordinance after hearing from several people unhappy with its provisions.
