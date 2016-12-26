Southern Indiana county repeals new h...

Southern Indiana county repeals new horse manure ordinance

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

A southern Indiana county with a significant Amish population has repealed a recently passed ordinance that would have fined people if their horses left manure on county roads. The Orange County Commissioners voted 2-1 last week to repeal the ordinance after hearing from several people unhappy with its provisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal Shelley Sun Rdnkwmn1982 1
Matthew morgan Dec 14 Pamelaash50 1
News Bedford Man Accused Of Molesting Female Relative (Mar '13) Dec 6 sim03 6
Cory Pipher Nov 28 Coltsfan 1
leroy kalb III Nov '16 fam 1
Tramus tra Ault trusted? Nov '16 ThatOneGuy 1
is anyone gay in harrodsburg (Jul '15) Oct '16 Jeep owner 3
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bedford, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,360,661

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC