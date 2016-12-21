Sen. Koch To Serve On Five Senate Com...

Sen. Koch To Serve On Five Senate Committees

Thursday Dec 1

State Sen. Eric Koch has been appointed by Senate President Pro Tem David Long to serve on the Senate Committees on Utilities; Commerce & Technology; Judiciary; Civil Law; and Corrections & Criminal Law for the 120th General Assembly. Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting www.in.gov/iga.

