Sen. Koch To Serve On Five Senate Committees
State Sen. Eric Koch has been appointed by Senate President Pro Tem David Long to serve on the Senate Committees on Utilities; Commerce & Technology; Judiciary; Civil Law; and Corrections & Criminal Law for the 120th General Assembly. Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting www.in.gov/iga.
