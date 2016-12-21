Second Annual 'Claus for Paws' is on at the ISP Bloomington Post
See news happening around you? Let us know about it! Office/Sales: 812.275.7555 / Studio: 812.277.1340 / [email protected] - In an effort to give back to the community they serve Indiana State Police personnel at the Bloomington Post have created a donation "doghouse" box "Claus for Paws". This "doghouse" will be used to collect items needed for sheltered pets at the White River Humane Society in Bedford.
