Missing truck from Newark fire found

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Indiana police located a red pickup truck Monday that had been missing from the scene of last week's fire in the town of Newark, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office press release. Thomas MacGowan, 62, died from injuries sustained in the house fire last week, and his Chevrolet S-10 pickup was missing from the scene.

