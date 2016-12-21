Missing truck from Newark fire found
Indiana police located a red pickup truck Monday that had been missing from the scene of last week's fire in the town of Newark, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office press release. Thomas MacGowan, 62, died from injuries sustained in the house fire last week, and his Chevrolet S-10 pickup was missing from the scene.
