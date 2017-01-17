Commissioners ask for senatora s help on stalled covered bridge project
Meeting after meeting has been conducted, but no progress has been made on the rehabilitation of the Shieldstown Covered Bridge. During a commissioners meeting earlier this week, Reedy announced that Senator-elect Eric Koch, R-Bedford, has agreed to look into the issue and help in any way he can.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kristy skeen dope phine still does not know who... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|Etown
|14
|Curious
|Jan 7
|Etown
|1
|Crystal Shelley
|Dec 25
|Rdnkwmn1982
|1
|Matthew morgan
|Dec '16
|Pamelaash50
|1
|Bedford Man Accused Of Molesting Female Relative (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|sim03
|6
|Cory Pipher
|Nov '16
|Coltsfan
|1
|leroy kalb III
|Nov '16
|fam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bedford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC