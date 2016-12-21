Bedford Man Arrested After Found Into...

Bedford Man Arrested After Found Intoxicated At Sally Beauty Supply

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

A Bedford man was arrested after he was found "talking out of his head" and acting unstable at Sally Beauty Supply on John Williams Boulevard. According to a Lawrence County Superior Court II probable cause affidavit, officers found 23-year-old Jordan Eye of Louisville, KY., acting unstable, slurring his speech and noticed he had burnt his lips from smoking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal Shelley 47 min Rdnkwmn1982 1
Matthew morgan Dec 14 Pamelaash50 1
News Bedford Man Accused Of Molesting Female Relative (Mar '13) Dec 6 sim03 6
Best Apartments Bedford, Indiana Dec 4 Penny 2
Cory Pipher Nov 28 Coltsfan 1
leroy kalb III Nov '16 fam 1
Tramus tra Ault trusted? Nov '16 ThatOneGuy 1
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Bedford, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,700

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC