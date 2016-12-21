Bedford Man Arrested After Found Intoxicated At Sally Beauty Supply
A Bedford man was arrested after he was found "talking out of his head" and acting unstable at Sally Beauty Supply on John Williams Boulevard. According to a Lawrence County Superior Court II probable cause affidavit, officers found 23-year-old Jordan Eye of Louisville, KY., acting unstable, slurring his speech and noticed he had burnt his lips from smoking.
