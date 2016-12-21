Jodi Martin To Step Down As CPO Of Bo...

Jodi Martin To Step Down As CPO Of Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County

Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

After 15 months of serving as the interim chief professional officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County, Jodi Martin is preparing to leave the post in a community she has grown to love. Martin's last day is December 1. Her successor, Brigitte Gurden, starts November 28. Martin will stay on a few days to assist with the transition.

