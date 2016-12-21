Chris May Sworn In As State Representative For House Distrit 65
Surrounded by family and fellow legislators in the Indiana House Chamber, member-elect Chris May took the oath of office Tuesday, officially becoming the state representative for House District 65 May was sworn in by Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush, and will fill the seat vacated by Eric Koch. "I'm excited to get to work and represent the people of House District 65," May said.
