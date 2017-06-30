WV Dance Company Celebrates STEAM Funding, Asks for Donations

June 20th is West Virginia Day and this year, WV Dance Company is celebrating. Thanks to the launch of its new STEAM Fund for Arts Education and the support of partners such as the WV Division of Culture and History, Carter Family Foundation, Beckley Area Foundation and EQT Foundation, the company has completed its 40th touring season with performances for community audiences and K-12 students in every corner of the state.

