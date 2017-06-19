Wood Magistrate

Wood Magistrate

* Lindsey M. Buzzard, 24, 1044 Murdoch Ave., Apt, 2, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to a charge of petit larceny, was sentenced to 22 days served and was assessed $160.25 in fines and court fees. * Eddie Lee Morgan, 25, 533 Fox Haven Drive, Columbia, S.C., pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge, was sentenced to 60 days in jail suspended for one year unsupervised probation and 25 hours community service and was assessed $160.25 in fines and court fees.

