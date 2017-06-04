Withrow, Hopemont bills still alive in special session
When the special session resumes Monday at the state capitol lawmakers will still have before them bills that would allow the state to close the Jackie Withrow and Hopemont long-term hospitals in Raleigh and Preston counties and sell them to the private sector. Gov. Jim Justice added the bills to the special session agenda last month.
