Withrow, Hopemont bills still alive i...

Withrow, Hopemont bills still alive in special session

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: West Virginia Metro

When the special session resumes Monday at the state capitol lawmakers will still have before them bills that would allow the state to close the Jackie Withrow and Hopemont long-term hospitals in Raleigh and Preston counties and sell them to the private sector. Gov. Jim Justice added the bills to the special session agenda last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virginia Governor at it again 2 hr Constitution 13
Munchies Bar and Grill (Jul '14) 3 hr Idk 44
Andrea Burdette 5 hr sistersalvation 2
Tell me about One Voice ministries 8 hr Sam 7
Australian 9 hr John L Lewis 5
why do black men prefer white women? (May '14) 10 hr lmao 1,019
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 17 hr RSM 4,218
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,789,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC