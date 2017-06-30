State Police Need Help in Fraud Inves...

State Police Need Help in Fraud Investigation

Tuesday Jun 20

Cpl. S. R. Moore with the West Virginia State Police, Beckley Detachment, is working a credit card fraud case and needs your help in identifying the suspects in these videos.

Beckley, WV

