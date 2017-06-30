Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S.
There are 4 comments on the The Inter-Mountain story from Sunday Jun 25, titled Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S.. In it, The Inter-Mountain reports that:
Sophia Martino competed in the West Virginia United States Pageant earlier this year in Beckley and won the title of Miss Jr. Teen West Virginia United States.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
|
#1 Thursday Jun 29
Who cares?
|
#2 Thursday Jun 29
Sophia Martino
|
#3 Thursday Jun 29
Sounds like a wop. Wop women can be hot and whites is ok to go out with them.
|
#4 Thursday Jun 29
H-heh, h-heh. Winning Junior Teen means you're hot. H-heh, h-heh...
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's the Church of Lord Kek located?
|17 min
|Richard
|1
|Golden Corral
|18 min
|Kyle The Dangerou...
|5
|New McDonalds will be dangerous (Oct '13)
|19 min
|REEEEEEEE
|17
|Where's John Turner? (Oct '14)
|20 min
|John
|3
|Tornado
|22 min
|Samuel
|3
|Jeff "jd" Johnson
|43 min
|bambam
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Maverick 808
|4,162
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC