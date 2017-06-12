Lower subsidy keeps Mid-Ohio Valley R...

Lower subsidy keeps Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport under cap so far

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Although the number of people flying out of the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport is down year-to-date, the subsidized cost per seat is currently low enough to avoid triggering the possible loss of its federal Essential Air Service funding. The last two years it provided flights from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport to Washington Dulles International Airport, Silver Airways received subsidies of approximately $3.3 million and $3.4 million a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop A Word, Add A Word (Dec '10) 7 hr Jon_B 7,152
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 14 hr sadtruth 4,221
why do black men prefer white women? (May '14) 16 hr David Haggin 1,021
Wreck on maple fork rd Sat Jessie 1
News BridgeValley may occupy more buildings in Montg... Sat expert 2
Munchies Bar and Grill (Jul '14) Sat thesaurus 48
Free computer monitor Fri bert 3
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,164 • Total comments across all topics: 281,850,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC