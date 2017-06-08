I-64 crash in Beckley leaves 1 dead

A woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Wednesday on Interstate 64 in Beckley, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. A man was operating the vehicle when he ran off the roadway and slammed into the median.

