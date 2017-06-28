FBI, Raleigh County authorities work ...

FBI, Raleigh County authorities work together on drug operation

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the FBI sought warrants to more than 20 people involved in drug trades in an effort to search buildings and arrest those involved in selling substances such as prescription narcotics. "This actually expanded out beyond county lines and even went out beyond state lines," Christian said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug roundup? 16 min Oldest Joke Troll... 4
Why Omar? 1 hr Watchdog 36
Helicopter Increase Presence 4 hr Shady1 1
Is the Beckley Skatepark safe? 4 hr Bettersafethansorry 15
Beckley Music Thread (Oct '12) 4 hr Musikologist 22
A space needle overlooking the New River Gorge? (Sep '16) 5 hr Barney 11
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 6 hr Peace 4,149
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC