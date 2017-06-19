Dentist Office Offers Free Car to Veterans

Local veterans have already made appointments in advance at a participating office and will receive free care Of the more than 21 million veterans across the U.S., fewer than 10 million are enrolled for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health benefits, which for many does not include dental care benefits, and more than 1.2 million lack health insurance altogether. The Day of Service will be Aspen Dental's fourth annual, and is the largest single-day oral health initiative targeted at veterans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.