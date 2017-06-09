BridgeValley may occupy more buildings in Montgomery
The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors authorized the school's president Friday to discuss a term sheet with West Virginia University in connection with the possible occupation of three buildings on the WVU Tech campus in Montgomery. WVU, which will complete the move of Tech from Montgomery to Beckley this summer, has offered to give BridgeValley three buildings on the western end of the Montgomery campus including an engineering building, lab and facilities building.
