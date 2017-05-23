West Virginia Department of Education...

West Virginia Department of Education v. Tammy McGraw

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: FindLaw

Jan L. Fox, Esq., Mark C. Dean, Esq., Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner John D. Wooton, Esq., Wooton, Davis, Hussell & Ellis, Beckley, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent Matthew S. Criswell, Esq., Mark L. French, Esq., Criswell French, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent The West Virginia Department of Education appeals an order by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. In its order, the circuit court denied the DOE's motion to dismiss based on qualified immunity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VA cuts ribbon on new clinic in Greenbrier County 5 hr The Wheeze of Trump 17
Sea Salt and Heart Healthy 5 hr Frank 3
News Rainelle police chief pleads no contest to battery (Feb '07) 6 hr Seen it before 36
wwhs 7 hr BoyGeorge 4
Where did my posts go? 8 hr Wonder 4
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 19 hr Chris 4,201
Beast aftershave 20 hr Icantread 1
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,820 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC