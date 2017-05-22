VA cuts ribbon on new clinic in Green...

VA cuts ribbon on new clinic in Greenbrier County

Easy access, lots of parking and wide hallways were just three of several new features lauded Monday at the ribbon cutting for the Greenbrier VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Ronceverte. The former clinic was closed in 2015 because of numerous problems with the building.

Chartie

Since: Feb 14

40

Location hidden
#1 2 hrs ago
It is a step in right direction for veterans in this area who served and protected our country.
1 post removed
Rev Don Wildmoan

Philadelphia, PA

#3 2 hrs ago
Suites for visiting families each have their own meth kitchenette.
Well

Princeton, WV

#4 45 min ago
Chartie wrote:
It is a step in right direction for veterans in this area who served and protected our country.
I agree. Hopefully there will be right minded, kind, helpful folks staffing the facility.
