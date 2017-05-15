Several West Virginia cities set mark...

Several West Virginia cities set marks for warmest April

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The National Weather Service says last month was the warmest April on record in several West Virginia cities. The weather service says Beckley, Clarksburg, Elkins and Parkersburg all set records for the average temperature during the month, while Charleston and Huntington each had their second-warmest Aprils on record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
General pist dissapearing 1 hr S_not me 4
lions den ghent, wv (Feb '14) 9 hr B-raddanger 103
Stephany Neely 10 hr Chad 7
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 11 hr Wotan the Nazi man 4,161
Has anyone ever seen the Bear Beast of Raleigh ... (May '14) 11 hr Jane 63
Support your President 12 hr FLICK the blind 6
wanting to buy a female pitbull puppy (Mar '12) 21 hr Bye bye 184
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC