Several West Virginia cities set marks for warmest April
The National Weather Service says last month was the warmest April on record in several West Virginia cities. The weather service says Beckley, Clarksburg, Elkins and Parkersburg all set records for the average temperature during the month, while Charleston and Huntington each had their second-warmest Aprils on record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General pist dissapearing
|1 hr
|S_not me
|4
|lions den ghent, wv (Feb '14)
|9 hr
|B-raddanger
|103
|Stephany Neely
|10 hr
|Chad
|7
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|Wotan the Nazi man
|4,161
|Has anyone ever seen the Bear Beast of Raleigh ... (May '14)
|11 hr
|Jane
|63
|Support your President
|12 hr
|FLICK the blind
|6
|wanting to buy a female pitbull puppy (Mar '12)
|21 hr
|Bye bye
|184
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC