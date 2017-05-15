One of the Stars From MTV'sA Shot at Love with Tila Tequila Was Found Dead
Ashley McNeely , commonly recognized as a contestant on Tila Tequila 's MTV reality show A Shot at Love has died. According to TMZ , the 35-year-old reality star was found dead in his hometown, Beckley, WV.
