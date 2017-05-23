Murder of Beckley pastor ends in guilty plea
A Raleigh County woman admitted Tuesday she beat to death a Beckley pastor and burglarized two homes during a February 2015 crime spree that is still without a motive. Camille Browne, 21, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and two counts of burglary.
