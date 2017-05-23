Murder of Beckley pastor ends in guil...

Murder of Beckley pastor ends in guilty plea

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A Raleigh County woman admitted Tuesday she beat to death a Beckley pastor and burglarized two homes during a February 2015 crime spree that is still without a motive. Camille Browne, 21, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and two counts of burglary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 15 min Chris 4,201
Beast aftershave 25 min Icantread 1
News VA cuts ribbon on new clinic in Greenbrier County 1 hr x factor 9
Mayor Pugh (Apr '12) 2 hr Intheknow 124
Large reward for stolen items 2 hr Wildcat Fan too 4
jdw 2 hr Intheknow 2
25 percent sales tax increase 2 hr Artie Birch 5
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,520 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC