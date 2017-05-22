More than 100 indicted by Raleigh Cou...

More than 100 indicted by Raleigh County Grand Jury

The Raleigh County Grand Jury indicted more than 100 people in their May term, including a Beckley man facing murder charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend's husband. Joseph Michael Reid, 22, of Beckley, faces indictment on nine charges; one count of first degree murder; one count of use of a firearm; six counts of wanton endangerment; and one count of gross child neglect with risk of serious bodily injury.

