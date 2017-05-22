More than 100 indicted by Raleigh County Grand Jury

The Raleigh County Grand Jury indicted more than 100 people in their May term, including a Beckley man facing murder charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend's husband. Joseph Michael Reid, 22, of Beckley, faces indictment on nine charges; one count of first degree murder; one count of use of a firearm; six counts of wanton endangerment; and one count of gross child neglect with risk of serious bodily injury.

