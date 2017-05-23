Marshall exercise science students as...

Marshall exercise science students assist in NASA-funded research

Marshall University students in the Department of Exercise Science have had the opportunity to explore age and sex differences in skeletal muscles in mice through a NASA-funded grant project that aims to measure energy levels and provide customized care for injury recovery. Dr. Kumika Toma, principal investigator for the grant and director of the undergraduate exercise science program, said she began this research in 2014 as part of a NASA-funded project in space biology and medicine that measured how microgravity would impact crew members on extended missions.

