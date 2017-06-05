Man charged in scheme to sell paintings from $500M art heist
A West Virginia man has been charged in Massachusetts with trying to sell paintings he did not have access to and falsely claimed were stolen in the largest art heist in U.S. history. Todd Desper, of Beckley, West Virginia, faces wire fraud charges in federal court in Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart men's underwear.
|2 hr
|stinko
|2
|Tip US coal boss Robert Murray: Trump 'can't br...
|3 hr
|Lost Country
|12
|Calacino's 2015
|3 hr
|Mama Mia
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|RSM
|4,214
|Need a ride to aa or na (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|Robert
|22
|AEP suspected of fraud.
|21 hr
|Harley hater
|10
|Beckley Police Pursuit
|Mon
|daddy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC