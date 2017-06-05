Dreama Bowden as Administratrix of th...

Dreama Bowden as Administratrix of the Estate of Lowell Bowden v....

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: FindLaw

DREAMA BOWDEN, AS ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF LOWELL BOWDEN, Plaintiff Below, Petitioner v. MONROE COUNTY COMMISSION, A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION; AND PATRICIA GREEN, INDIVIDUALLY AND IN HER OFFICIAL CAPACITY, Defendants Below, Respondents Michael A. Olivio, Stephanie H. D. Mullett, Olivio Law Firm, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia J. Victor Flanagan, Daniel J. Burns, Pullin, Fowler, Flanagan, Brown & Poe, PLLC Attorneys for the Petitioner Beckley, West Virginia Attorneys for the Respondents The instant matter is before this Court on appeal by Mrs. Dreama Bowden , as administratrix of the estate of her late husband, Lowell Bowden , plaintiff below and petitioner herein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Kevin Workman who post under Bert? 12 hr Tristan 5
Raleigh General Hospital is AWFUL (Sep '10) 14 hr Iknow 243
B.o.b at muncheez!!!!! Fri Haha 15
Any female drag racing fans? Fri John 8
These pallet companies Fri Pal Letty 1
Dear Macados Fri JJ Flash 2
Tattoo shops that accept Walk-ins? (Aug '14) Thu Frank 7
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,402 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC