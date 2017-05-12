AHCA rally draws mothers on Medicaid to state Capitol
With Mother's Day quickly approaching, West Virginia mothers and women are urging U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito to reject the American Health Care Act the U.S. House of Representatives passed last week. "Shelley Capito, vote in favor of the the Affordable Care Act.
