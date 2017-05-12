AHCA rally draws mothers on Medicaid ...

AHCA rally draws mothers on Medicaid to state Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: West Virginia Metro

With Mother's Day quickly approaching, West Virginia mothers and women are urging U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito to reject the American Health Care Act the U.S. House of Representatives passed last week. "Shelley Capito, vote in favor of the the Affordable Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monster in Law 37 min FLICK The Departed 3
Sonic property 52 min Wil Wright 2
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 4 hr Mein Land 4,187
justin ward (Jan '11) 4 hr Anon 70
ruby tuesday of beckley (Oct '11) 5 hr Linnie 25
Beautiful Blonde Waitress at Ruby Tuesday's (Mar '16) 5 hr Bert 8
Dr. Aksoy reviews? (Jun '15) 5 hr JustNo 13
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC