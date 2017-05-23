Accident detours northbound Turnpike ...

Accident detours northbound Turnpike traffic

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

PAX, W.Va . - An accident on the West Virginia Turnpike early this morning has caused a haz-mat situation and a major detour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 33 min RSM 4,197
Honda 1 hr Pete 2
25 percent sales tax increase 2 hr Pete 3
Todd despair 2 hr Trisha 1
News VA cuts ribbon on new clinic in Greenbrier County 2 hr kuda 4
bryan bryant (Jan '12) 6 hr heather 7
The little State that couldn't 15 hr Robert 2
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,014 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC