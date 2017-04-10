Town hall meetings to focus on West V...

Town hall meetings to focus on West Virginia budget

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

One of three public meetings to discuss the impact of the West Virginia budget talks on agencies and people will be held 6 p.m. Thursday at the Judge Black Courthouse Annex at 315 Market St. Meetings also are scheduled in Beckley and Wheeling and will involve discussion about issues, programs and spending affecting the state budget, including potential cuts to education and health care, proposed legislative tax changes and steps individuals can take to help prevent further budget cuts. The event is sponsored by the Wood County Family Resource Network, Protect West Virginia, the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy and Our Children Our Future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andre linoge 1 hr Big Willie 5
Beckley VA Hospital Employee of the Year 1 hr Big Willie 22
Turnpike Toll Endorsements Go Shady Deep 1 hr Big Willie 12
Can anyone recommend a good urologist in the area? 2 hr Jimmy Goddard 12
Cherice Stephens unsolved murder conspiracy (Mar '12) 3 hr Just me 51
classic car rebuild 16 hr Timmy 2
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 23 hr Against all odds 4,064
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC