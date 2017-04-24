Shots Fired In Beckley
Detectives are currently investigating a shots fired incident that occurred around 10:30 last night in Beckley, near the 100 block of Missouri Avenue. There have not been any injuries reported, however several structures in the area were struck by gunfire.
