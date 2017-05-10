Officals vote to begin 911 design work
During a special meeting Wednesday morning, the Randolph County Commission voted unanimously to have a West Virginia architecture firm begin the design phase for the proposed future location of the Randolph County 911 and Office of Emergency Management.
