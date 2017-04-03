Meshea Poore takes over as West Virgi...

Meshea Poore takes over as West Virginia State Bar president

Monday Apr 3

Meshea Poore is the first African-American woman to serve as president of the West Virginia State Bar. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Poore was set to be sworn in Sunday for a one-year term, succeeding John R. McGhee Jr. She was named president-elect last year and previously served as vice president.

Beckley, WV

