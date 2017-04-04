Man kills himself in church after car-jackings, murder
A man who state police troopers believe was involved in several car-jackings Monday in Raleigh County took his own life inside a church building Monday evening, troopers said. The body of David Jesse Young, 29, of Beckley, was found dead of a single gunshot wound near the altar inside Spruce Tabernacle Church.
